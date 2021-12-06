Pam Lydic Coalition Build Award Presented to CRCF, Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, United Ways of Northern and Southern Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua Chamber of Commerce has presented the 2021 Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award to the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, United Way of Northern Chautauqua County and United Way of Southern Chautauqua County.

The organizations were recognized for creating the Chautauqua County Response Fund. This centralized funding pool was used to quickly deploy resources to community-based organizations to address the dramatic economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since its inception, the Chautauqua County Response Fund has raised more than $1 million from individuals, community organizations, and local foundations.

Each year the Chamber of Commerce presents an honorarium to a charity chosen by the award recipient. This year, the stipend will go to the Capacity Lab, a new shared nonprofit capacity building initiative to be housed at both Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation.