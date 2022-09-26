Parents Warned About “Rainbow Fentanyl” That Looks Like Candy

Parents are being warned about fentanyl drugs that look like candy.

The Chautauqua County Health Department, Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office have issued an alert about “rainbow fentanyl,” which is the name of brightly colored pills that look like candy but are really a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Fentanyl is sometimes mixed with other illicit drugs and made to look like prescription drugs. Officials say unless a drug is prescribed by a licensed medical professional and dispensed by a legitimate pharmacy, you cannot know if it’s fake or legitimate.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said “rainbow fentanyl” hasn’t been seen in Chautauqua County at this time.