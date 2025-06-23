Peace Pole Dedicated At Jamestown High School

Students, staff, and community members recently gathered to dedicate a new Peace Pole on the Jamestown High School campus.

The pole is a gift from the Rotary Club of Jamestown that bears the message “May peace prevail on Earth” in multiple languages.

Rotary Club President Marion Beckerink said during the ceremony, “In honor of the unyielding spirit of unity and understanding, we the Rotary Club of Jamestown dedicate this peace pole to the students and faculty of Jamestown High School. May it be seen as a symbol of our commitment to fostering peace, respect and compassion within our community and beyond.”

Several JHS students involved in the “Justice for All” course at the school, as well as the My Brother’s Keeper and Puerto Rican Hispanic Youth Leadership programs also offered reflections, poetry, and music during the ceremony.

The pole can be found on the corner of Chandler Street and Foote Avenue, just above the JHS student parking lot.

JHS student Tommy Gessey said, “With disagreements and division being more normal than ever in my life, it’s often difficult for me to look on the bright side and think about what peace may mean or look like to me. If you choose peace, peace will follow you, not just when you walk away from this ceremony today, but for the rest of your lives, and it will infect the people around you to choose peace as well.”

Allysen Petteys recited a self-written poem “The Forgotten Sanctuary,” while JHS senior Jolee Schultz and junior Amaya Thompson performed a rendition of “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King. Program artwork was created by Alexa Holmes. Dalana Jackson, Makaelyn Piotrowski, Bianca Rojas Nieves, Nadeisha Solero Gonzalez, Andre Graham, Gracia Slagle, and Heath Bounday also offered reflections.

The ceremony concluded by having students and community members tie a ribbon around the pole to symbolize their efforts toward peace throughout the world.