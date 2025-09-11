Pearl City Clay House ‘Clay and Play’ Open House This Saturday

Pearl City Clay House is hosting a “Clay & Play” open house this Saturday in downtown Jamestown.

The free event begins at 12:00 p.m. and will offer a chance for visitors to experience the wide variety of classes, events, and walk-in opportunities offered at Pearl City Clay House. Guests can enjoy pottery wheel demonstrations, a display of completed class project samples from upcoming fall workshops, and opportunities to meet instructors, ask questions, and learn more about upcoming classes.

In addition to the free demonstrations, the Paint Your Own Pottery studio and Bucket Projects are always available for purchase anytime the Clay House is open. You can enjoy self-guided painting and unique hand-building clay and contemporary craft experiences that come with everything you need to create a project on your own: clay, tools, instructions, and firing included. Complete them at PCCH or take them home to complete on your own time.

Visitors who register for a class in person during the event will receive exclusive one-day-only discounts, and surprise giveaways and prizes will be handed out throughout the day for those who explore the space and participate.

The Clay & Play event also coincides with the opening weekend of the gallery exhibition: “Shelf Life – Worthy of Forever.” The exhibit is a heartfelt collection of favorite, forever-cherished works created by the teaching artists and studio members of Pearl City Clay House.

The public is invited to the Gallery Opening Reception from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 12. The exhibition will remain on display through October 31, 2025, and will be viewable during regular studio hours and during the open house event on September 13.

For more information about Clay & Play, the “Shelf Life” exhibit, or upcoming classes and events, contact Pearl City Clay House directly or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.