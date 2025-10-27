Pearl City Clay House Invites Artists To Submit Artwork For ‘100 Under $100’ Exhibit

Pearl City Clay House is inviting regional artists and makers to submit artwork for its annual “100 Under $100” Exhibition.

The exhibit will open Saturday, December 13, 2025, in conjunction with Infinity’s Holiday Art Market Fundraiser.

This much-loved holiday tradition celebrates affordable, original art and community creativity. Each piece in the show will be priced at $100 or less, offering shoppers the chance to find meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local artists and investing in the future of arts education.

A portion of proceeds from all sales will directly benefit Infinity Visual and Performing Arts’ youth programs, ensuring that young people in our region continue to have access to life-changing creative opportunities.

Artists may submit up to three small works, each no larger than 14 inches in any dimension. 2D works must be framed and wired for hanging. All pieces will be displayed salon-style and sold directly off the walls for immediate purchase.

To participate, artists must submit a signed artist contract, direct deposit form, and W-9. (Incomplete submissions cannot be accepted.) As this gallery supports a non-profit fundraiser, a 30% commission on all sales will be retained by PCCH in support of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts youth arts programming.

Uncollected work left after January 14 will be considered a donation to the gallery and may be sold or donated to support Infinity’s mission. Because this event welcomes families and children, all submitted artwork must be appropriate for general audiences (no profanity, nudity, or graphic imagery).

For more information on how to submit artwork and necessary paperwork, artists may contact Deb Eck at info@pearlcityclayhouse.org