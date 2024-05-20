WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Person Burned In Fulton Street Fire

234 Fulton Street (Photo by 716 Network)

One person suffered burns in a fire in Jamestown Sunday morning.

Jamestown Fire crews were called to 234 Fulton Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. They found heavy fire at the back of the house on the first and second floors.

A victim who suffered burns was found at a house across the street. They were sent to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.

JFD had the fire knocked down in 30 minutes and the Jamestown Department of Development was called to assess the house’s condition. No cause has been released.

