Person Suffers Serious Injuries In House Fire in Frewsburg

One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Frewsburg early Monday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that Frewsburg Fire Department and several mutual aid departments responded just after 5:00 a.m. to a structure fire at 50 Water Street.

One person was injured as a result of the fire and was transported to ECMC in Buffalo with serious injuries. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team and New York State Police responded to the scene and determined that the fire originated on the second story and was caused by an electrical wiring issue within the structure. The fire was ruled as accidental in nature.

