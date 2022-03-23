Petitioning Process Begins for Two Jamestown School Board Seats

The petitioning process for the two Jamestown Board of Education seats that are up for election has begun.

The terms for School Board members Joe Pawelski and Pat Slagle expire on June 30, 2022. The three-year term for each seat begins July 1, 2022. Both Pawelski and Slagle have informed WRFA that they plan to petition to run again.

Candidates must submit a completed petition containing the names of 100 or more qualified voters within the school district to be eligible for the May 17th ballot. Petitions are due back to the Superintendent’s Office located at 197 Martin Road in Jamestown by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Also, for those not currently registered to vote in the May 17th election, JPS District Clerk, Jaunita Walter, is available to register any eligible voter between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from April 12, 2022 to May 2, 2022 in the Administration Building located at 197 Martin Road.

Anyone who is not registered with Chautauqua County Board of Elections is able to present themselves, in person, before Mrs. Walter with proof of identity and proof of address in order to be entitled to vote on May 17th. Anyone who has a New York State Driver’s license, may register to vote electronically through the Department of Motor Vehicles at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application.

Applications are also available for Absentee Voting thirty days prior to the election. The application forms and instructions may also be obtained in the Superintendent’s Office.

For more information about the Board of Education petition process, voter registration, or absentee voting applications, call Mrs. Walter at 716-483-4420 or email jaunita.m.walter@jpsny.org.