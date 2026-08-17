Phase 2 Of Westside Sewer Extension Completed

Phase 2 of the Westside Sewer Extension along Chautauqua Lake has been completed.

South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the project completion. The project, which began in 2024, extends public sewer service along approximately 3.6 miles of Route 394 in the Towns of North Harmony and Chautauqua, providing service to approximately 520 parcels.

The extension is part of Chautauqua County Government’s goal to protect Chautauqua Lake while replacing aging or failing private septic systems with centralized public sewer infrastructure. Failing and outdated septic systems can contribute phosphorus and other nutrients to the lake through direct discharges and tributary waterways.

County Executive PJ Wendel said, “For decades, County leaders, our sewer district, state and federal partners, and residents have worked toward the goal of expanding public sewer service around Chautauqua Lake. The completion of Phase Two demonstrates what can be accomplished when we remain committed to that vision.”

Tom Walsh, Director of the South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District, said the completion of Phase Two represents years of planning, engineering and construction work.

The South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District’s Westside Sewer Extension began with Phase I in 2017, extending the district toward the Hamlet of Stow. Phase Two continued that work from the Stow area westward along Route 394 toward the boundary with the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District service area, as well as along Davis Road toward Camp Prendergast.

While Phase II is now complete, work continues on Phase III, the final stretch of the sewer expansion around Chautauqua Lake. Phase III will extend public sewer infrastructure from Point Chautauqua to Midway State Park, closing the remaining gap and completing the system connection around the lake’s south and northern basins.

For more information about the South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District, visit Chautauqua County’s Water and Sewer Districts webpage.