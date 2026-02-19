Planning Commission Approves Site Plan For UCAN Women And Children’s Shelter

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved the site plan for the UCAN Women and Children’s Shelter to be installed in the former Jamestown Business College mansion.

The presenter representing Architect Chris Cooke said nothing had changed in the plan from the previous presentation to the Commission in January. The outside architecture of the house will remain as it is with the first and second floors being renovated to include eight bedrooms, bathroom facilities, a shared living room space, and a warming kitchen.

The house will be ADA compliant with a ramp providing access to the front as well as ADA compliant bathrooms on the first floor. A space behind the house will likely see a wood stockade fence installed around an area that will be used for outdoor play.

The shelter will be staffed 24-7 and have security features such as cameras.

UCAN hopes to go out to bid this Spring, starting construction in the Summer, and be completed by this Fall.

The Planning Commission also approved the site plan for the Chadakoin Basin Phase 1 Activation project.

C&S Companies Project Manager Mike Gridley went over plans to redevelop the south basin of the Chadakoin River. This section covers the area from Panzarella Park to the pedestrian bridge closest to the Washington Street Bridge. The plan includes a parking area off Steele Street that has connections to a kiosk, ramp, and ADA kayak launch. At Panzarella Park, the dock that had been under repair will be replaced with a floating dock that can accommodate a small water taxi in the future.