Podcast on Retool WNY Initiative Released

A podcast on the Retool WNY Initiative and the upcoming Climate Tech Conference for Manufacturers has been released.

FUZEHUB, which is a consortium of 11 not-for-profit agencies that provides resources to manufacturers in New York State, talked with Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Kris Sellstrom about economic development opportunities available in the climate tech/clean tech supply chain. They also discussed how regional manufacturers can take advantage of financing opportunities from public and private sources to help transition their businesses.

Sellstrom also outlined the highlights of the conference that will take place October 17 through 19 in Jamestown.

The Jamestown BPU received a multi-year grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to facilitate a program with numerous economic development partners about the potential for climate tech manufacturing in our region. The Retool’22 Conference is one part of this initiative, which also includes manufacturing studies and marketing of our region to attract entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

The link to the podcast is available on the FUZEHUB website at https://fuzehub.com/podcasts/episode-52-revolutionizing-climate-tech-with-retool22/

Registration and agenda information for the Retool’22 Conference is available at: https://bit.ly/Retool22