Poet Carlos Andrés Gómez to Perform Free Event at JCC

Colombian American poet Carlos Andrés Gómez will perform his original work at Jamestown Community College today.

The event will take place at 12:20 p.m. in the Student Union of the Jamestown Campus and is free and open to the public.

Gómez is the author of “Hijito,” which was awarded the Foreword INDIES Gold Medal and the International Book Award for Poetry in 2020; and the coming-of-age memoir “Man Up: Reimagining Modern Manhood.” His most recent book, “Fractures,” was selected as the winner of the Felix Pollak Prize in Poetry.

Gómez has also appeared on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam and Inside Man, directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington.

Hailing from New York City, Gómez has performed at more than 700 colleges and universities in 46 U.S. states and headlined shows in 26 countries across five continents. He has been featured on NPR, TEDx, Upworthy, Central Park SummerStage, and partnered with John Legend for Senior Orientation, a program to counteract bullying and champion inclusive masculinity among high school students.