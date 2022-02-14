Police, Fire Annual Report to be Presented to Jamestown City Council

Jamestown City Council will hear the annual report from the Public Safety Department of Police and Fire at their work session Monday night.

Police Chief Tim Jackson and Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon will present their 2021 reports to the public safety committee.

Council is expected to review several new proposals that use American Rescue Plan funds. One is to spend $180,000 for new playground equipment at Nordstrom Park as well as the construction of a handicapped accessible path to the playground. Other resolutions involve the Parks systems with a $30,000 request to purchase ball field surface material to reconstruct six softball and baseball fields; $14,000 for new hand dryers in city park restrooms; and $30,000 for the purchase and installation of new signs for the City Parks system.

Other presentations tonight include a legal update on code enforcement that will be presented to the Housing Committee. Council will hear about additional potential economic development projects to be funded with American Rescue Plan monies. And Jamestown Rotary members are expected to give an update on a sign they are donating to the City.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:45 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full Council work session begins at 7:30 p.m. in the third floor conference room. All meetings are open to the public.