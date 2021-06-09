Police Looking for Two Attempted Bank Robbers

Jamestown Police are looking for two people who they say attempted to rob Lakeshore Savings Bank on East Fourth Street early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the two suspects, one male and one female, attempted to retrieve bank deposits from an overnight drop box using a “sticky trap device.” Bank employees found the device when they opened later Saturday morning. No deposits or funds were reported as stolen. Police say two similar incidents happened at another city bank earlier this Spring.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or via the Anonymous Tips Line at 716-483-Tips (8477). All tips are kept confidential.