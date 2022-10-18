Police Working to Identify Body of Man Found in Downtown Jamestown

A body of a man was discovered behind a building on East Second Street in downtown Jamestown Monday afternoon.

Jamestown Police say the body of a white man was recovered from a wooded area behind the 100 block of East Second Street.

Investigators are working to confirm the identify of the man with family members with the County Forensic Investigation Unit and County Coroner assisting.

Police say the situation is suspicious and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537. Anonymous Tips can be left on the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 716 483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips are kept confidential.