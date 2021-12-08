Poll: Kathy Hochul’s Lead Grows in Governor’s Race

Governor Kathy Hochul‘s lead continues to grow in the race for Governor.

The Siena College Research Institute released a new poll on Tuesday, December 7 that shows New York Democrats favoring Kathy Hochul at 36%, State Attorney General Letitia James at 18%, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 10%, and Representative Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both at 6%. 24% are still undecided or back another candidate.

The poll also found that New York State voters view creating economic opportunity, fighting crime, and managing the pandemic as the top 2022 priority for the governor and legislature.

Voters support the Build Back Better Act even though half the voters think it will increase inflation which they say will have a serious negative effect on the economy and their personal finances.