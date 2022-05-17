Polls Open At Noon for JPS Budget Vote

Polls open at noon in Jamestown today for the public to vote on the $93.8 million Jamestown Public Schools Budget.

The 2022-23 spending plan includes no tax increase. The total projected revenues come in at $94,030,000; with state aid making up the bulk of that at an anticipated amount of $75,680,000. That state aid amount is $4.8 million more than in the 2021-22 budget.

Also included in the budget is the hiring of 40 support staff.

Four other items aside from the budget that are on the ballot including the election of two School Board members.

Patrick Slagle said he’s running for a seat again because every year is exciting, “I think we’re doing a lot of great things. We’re going to start the Capital Improvement projects. Hopefully, shovels will be hitting dirt here in the next year or so, so I really want to stick around for that and really help design in the future what the district is going to look like.”

Joe Pawelski, who has been a member of the school board on and off over the last 40 years, is also running again, “I just enjoy being involved in the educational process. That’s my background and it’s just something I enjoy doing.”

Other items to vote on include a proposition to allow the Jamestown School District to pay $225,000 to purchase five parcels on Chandler Street currently owned by First Lutheran Church of Jamestown for parking space for the high school.

A $5 million capital reserve fund for the acquisition of vehicles, machinery and equipment as well as a proposition to establish a $5 million Capital Improvement Reserve Fund.

Polls are open from noon until 9:00 p.m. at Jefferson Middle School, Lincoln Elementary School, and Washington Middle School. More information about the 2022-23 Jamestown Public Schools Budget and propositions can be found at https://www.jpsny.org/budget.