Polls Open Until 9pm For Primary Day

Today is Primary Day in Chautauqua County. Polls are open until 9pm tonight.

Municipalities with Primaries include a Republican Primary for Town Supervisor in the Town of Carroll between current Supervisor Russell Payne and Laura Smith. County Legislator Bill Ward is facing a primary on the Republican line against Martin Proctor in District 18. In Fredonia, Legislator Christine Starks has a Democratic Primary against Susan Parker in District 4.

In the City of Dunkirk, Ward 1 Representative Don Williams has a Democratic primary against Natalie Luczkowiak. Four Republicans are facing off in a Primary in the Town of Ripley for town council seats. And in Arkwright, a vacancy for the Arkwright Highway Superintendent has a Republican primary between James Ziemba and Lisa Waldron.