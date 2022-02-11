Postal Service Reform Act Passes House, Moves Onto Senate

The House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 that would overhaul the agency’s finances and allow it to modernize.

Congressman Tom Reed, who voted in favor of the bill, said the reforms proposed by the Post Master General will go a long way in stabilizing the Post Office, “Making sure they’re pre-funding requirements with their retirement obligations is taken care of. Making sure that through Medicare and a transition policy for their retiree benefits exposure are taking care of in a way that allow them to manage the Post Office’s liabilities and future liabilities in a way that allows the Post Office a ten-year window, essentially, to get their fiscal house in order.”

The House Oversight Committee said these measures would save the agency nearly $50 billion over the next decade.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to take up the long-sought legislation before the end of next week.