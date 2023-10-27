Potential Developers of Silver Creek School Propose Demolishing Building For Senior Citizen Housing

Potential developers for the former Silver Creek school are proposing demolishing the building to build senior citizen housing.

Park Grove Realty‘s Allen Handelman presented on the project that would be done by the Realty company and Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL) to the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board on Tuesday.

The project proposes the construction of approximately 51 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom apartments. The facility will include a community room, fitness center, laundry area, and space for a full-time property manager.

The village of Silver Creek still has a $1 million Restore New York grant that can be used toward this project.

Handelman said Park Grove Realty is applying for State Home and Community Renewal Funding to complete the project.

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved Wednesday night selling the building to Park Grove Realty and STEL for $1, contingent upon the companies receiving necessary tax credits, financing, governmental approvals, and permits for the Project.

The IDA Board approved a due diligence resolution that authorizes IDA staff to review the application, hold public hearings, and do a SEQRA review.

Region Nine Housing Corporation announced in February that they were walking away from the project to turn the school into senior citizen housing.