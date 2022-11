The Prendergast Library and Jamestown Public Market are hosting a food preservation class.

The free class runs from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 at the library.

Participants will learn basic methods of food storage including reducing food spoilage, maintaining nutritional value, texture and flavor of foods, and preserving via freezing and canning.

No registration is required.

This class is being funded through a grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.