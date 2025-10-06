Prendergast Library Opens Today Following Renovations

The James Prendergast Library reopens today after being closed for the last month for renovations.

The project, funded through a New York State Aid for Library Construction Grant, included updating the front entrance and doors, Circulation Desk, and Children’s Room. The Sheldon Foundation and The Lenna Foundation granted the remaining 25% match required to receive the NYS grant. In addition, a donation from the Rex & Micki McCray Family Fund provided funding to update the carpet and lighting in the Children’s Room.