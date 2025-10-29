Prendergast Library To Present ‘Mystery At The Victorian Inn’ In November

The James Prendergast Library will present “Mystery at the Victorian Inn” in November.

The library recently reopened to the public on October 6, after being closed for six weeks to complete a building construction project. Due to the closure, the annual October Haunted Library fundraiser has moved to November.

The event on Saturday, November 15 will take place at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Attendees will travel back in time to a spooky Victorian hotel where secrets and mayhem are afoot. You will interact with a cast of characters as they try to solve the mystery of the hotel owners’ demise. The event will take place in the library’s Fireplace Room.

The cost to attend is $20.00 with tickets available at the Library or online at www.prendergastlibrary.org/hauntedlibrary. Light hors d’oeuvres and two complimentary drink tickets are included with admission price. Wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages are available. The anticipated runtime is 90 minutes per show.

The event is for ages 14 and over, and an adult must accompany those ages 14 through 17. Adults must have a valid ID to consume alcohol. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, visit prendergastlibrary.org