Proposed County Budget Totals $301.9 Million, Reduces Taxes By 19-Cents

The proposed 2025 budget for Chautauqua County totals $301.9 million and will reduces taxes by 19-cents.

County Executive PJ Wendel cited rising unfunded mandate costs and inflation for why the budget is $7.8 million more than the current 2024 budget. He said six unfunded mandates from New York State equate to 61% of the 2025 tax levy.

Wendel said his administration has made it a priority to increase efficiencies, “We have limited new FTEs (full-time employees) to those that are grant funded, budget neutral, or are of critical importance. We’ve strategically utilized state and federal funding to offset local share expenses. We’ve also prioritized efficiencies in our use of office space. This has allowed us to reduce lease costs and improve recruitment and retention by providing better work environments for our county employees.”

Wendel said this is the fifth budget proposal he’s made that lowers county taxes. If passed, the tax rate will go from $6.91 to $6.72. Wendel said the tax rate has decreased by $1.74 since he took office in 2020.

He said the tax levy increased by $1.89 million, which is still below the rate allowed by New York State.

Wendel said proposed capital projects include the final phase of the South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District westside expansion and $450,000 to address greenfield initiatives in development and Complete Streets projects, “…$437,000 in investments and upgrades at Jamestown Community College, over $9.5 million in investments in our Department of Public Facilities, over $750,000 of investments in Public Safety between the Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Emergency Services.”

An interview with County Executive Wendel on his proposed 2025 County budget can be heard tonight, September 26, at 5:00 p.m. on Community Matters on WRFA.