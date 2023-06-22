Public Facilities Committee Hears Request to Accept Grant to Do Work on County Airports

The Chautauqua County Airports in Jamestown and Dunkirk have been awarded a total of $306,000 from the FAA for upgrades.

County Airport General Manager Shannon Barnhart asked the Legislature’s Public Facilities Committee to accept the grant, “At Dunkirk, the taxiway Alpha East construction project, we’ll be rehabbing the taxiway. And then, at Jamestown we’ll be rehabbing 34 guidance signs that right now that are in poor to very poor condition. We get docked every year on our FAA inspection, so we were awarded $153,000 per airport that has to be used within a five-year period.”

She said the grant has to be accepted by the County by June 30.

Barnhart added that grant make it possible to do upgrades that are required under FAA safety standards.

The Public Facilities Committee also received an update on the CARTS hub project in downtown Jamestown from Public Facilities Director Tim Card.

Card said bids had been received for the project at 215 East Third Street, “The bids came in just a little over $800,000 and we had budgeted for $500,000. So, we only had one company that bid it. So, upon recommendations from LaBella, the engineers, what we’re going to do is go back out to bid in the fall, probably September, because a lot of these contractors are so busy with school projects and things that they have a timeline with, I think if we wait and go out to bid in the fall we may have a little more success.”

Card said the City of Jamestown is moving forward with removing fuel tanks from the site.

He added that the renovation will include reducing the three bays in the former service garage to two bays with one being a waiting room for passengers and the other being a breakroom for CARTS drivers. He said the parking area also would be redone.