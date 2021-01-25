Public Hearing, Work Session, Voting Session Makes for Busy Monday for Jamestown City Council

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council will be holding its monthly voting session Monday via remote webstream due to the coronavirus. But prior to the start of that meeting, a couple of other sessions are also scheduled to take place.

At 6 p.m. the City will host a final public hearing on its 5-year plan to allocate federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funding. The plan was originally due last summer, but the pandemic pushed the process back. The draft 5-year plan focuses on using federal money to continue the city’s effort of addressing neighborhood blight, while also focusing on other housing and community development issues including infrastructure improvement, improving handicap accessibility, and lead paint abatement.

A public notice sent out late last week by the city offers instruction on how to participate in the hearing.

Also at 6:45 p.m., the city council will hold a work session to learn details about a plan to renovate and upgrade the Washington Street Corridor from Fluvanna Ave. to the downtown.

The proposed $4.2 million project is being overseen by the State Department of Transportation. Council will see a presentation from the state highlighting three different options to consider. The project – which will be paid for through a federal funding program – could begin as soon as this coming fall.

The work session, as well as the council’s 7:30 voting session, will be streamed online at the city website.

Also on Monday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist will deliver his 2021 State of the City report. But unlike previous years when the report is given in person during the council’s January voting session, this year the mayor will instead provide a recorded version of his speech, in addition to having copies of it given to council members and the public.

The report is expected to focus on the impacts of COVID-19 on local government and the economy – along with highlighting other issues including public safety, housing, and financial concerns.