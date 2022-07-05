Public Input Meeting Scheduled for Tonight on New Playground in Celoron

The Village of Celoron is holding a public meeting tonight to get input on replacing the playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park.

The Village is considering applying for a Consolidated Funding Grant from New York State to replace the play structure.

The public is invited to review and give input on plans. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center at 47 Dunham Avenue.

Those who are not able to attend and would like to support this project may send a letter of support to: Village of Celoron, PO Box 577, Celoron, NY 14720-0577.