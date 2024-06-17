Puddles Pity Party, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Young Dubliners Set For Reg Lenna’s 2024-25 Season

Tickets for the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts‘ 2024-25 season go on sale today.

The season starts October 11 with Greg and Dana Newkirk’s Haunted Objects Live. Featured on the Travel Channel and Amazon Prime, the couple brings an interactive presentation uncovering chilling true stories behind the world’s most haunted objects.

America’s Got Talent quarterfinalist Puddles Pity Party performs live in concert November 8. The 7-foot sad clown has a golden voice comparable to rock legends Freddie Mercury and Tom Jones. He’ll perform standards, pop hits and more.

The Reg’s years-long holiday concert streak continues on December 14 with Squirrel Nut Zippers in concert. The 90’s revivalists of jazz, klezmer and old time music perform selections from their Christmas Caravan album along with the finest new and classic songs from their own catalog.

On March 22, one of the world’s leading Celtic music bands performs live on-stage. Young Dubliners have performed festivals, theaters and clubs worldwide for over 30 years.

Gangstagrass performs live in concert April 26. The America’s Got Talent quarter-finalists feature string-pickers and MC’s creating an irresistible blend of America’s rural and urban music traditions. Their song “Long Hard Times to Come” was used as the main theme for FX’s crime drama Justified.

The showtime for each event is 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at noon on Monday, June 17. They will be available at the Reg Lenna Box Office located at 116 East Third Street, by calling 716-484-7070, or online at reglenna.com.