Red Cross Offers Tips To Prevent Pipes From Freezing In Subzero Temps

With subzero temperatures in the forecast for the next couple of days, the American Red Cross is offering tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing.

The Red Cross said when water freezes, it expands which puts a lot of pressure on metal and plastic pipes. This can lead to pipes breaking.

Pipes that freeze most frequently include:

Water supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets.

And pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation.

Before the onset of cold weather, you can protect your pipes from freezing by following these recommendations:

Add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in these areas.

Check around the home for other areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas. Look in the garage, and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes like a “pipe sleeve” or installing UL-listed “heat tape,” “heat cable,” or similar materials on exposed water pipes. Newspaper can provide some degree of insulation and protection to exposed pipes – even ¼” of newspaper can provide significant protection in areas that usually do not have frequent or prolonged temperatures below freezing.

Consider relocating exposed pipes to provide increased protection from freezing.

When temperatures drop, you can keep pipes from freezing by:

Keeping garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, your pipe is probably frozen. Likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation. Tips to deal with this situation include:

Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.

Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.

Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can not thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.