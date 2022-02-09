Red Cross Starts ‘Coffee & Pizza’ Initiative to Find Volunteers in Chautauqua County

The American Red Cross of Western New York is starting a “Coffee & Pizza” initiative to find volunteers in Chautauqua County.

The new initiative partners the Red Cross with Honest John’s Pizza and Ryder’s Cup Coffee to use pizza boxes and coffee sleeves to feature Red Cross graphics, contact information, and QR codes on how to become a volunteer in the region.

Regional Executive Nicholas Bond said that “Volunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce. With another billion-dollar disaster season last year and in the midst of a national blood crisis, the need for volunteers to deliver help and hope to those in need here at home and nationwide has never been greater.”

The “Coffee & Pizza” initiative focuses on finding volunteers to be Blood Donor Ambassadors, Disaster Action Team members, Disaster Action Team Duty Officers (Virtual), Hero Care Network Caseworkers, and Recovery Client Care Program Caseworkers.

For more information, pick up a pizza, grab a cup of coffee or contact RecruitWNY@redcross.org. Those interested in additional opportunities are encouraged to visit redcross.org/volunteer.