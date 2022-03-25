Reed Blames Federal Policies for High Gas Prices

Congressman Tom Reed blamed federal policies for high gas prices during a visit to Bemus Point Thursday.

Reed, speaking outside Bridgeview One Stop, said gas prices as high as $7 a gallon on the west coast to well over $4 a gallon here in Western New York, “You’re seeing the utility bills go up each and every month because of energy policy that is driving up gasoline prices, that is driving up the price of oil, that is driving up the price of energy per se. This is a real box and burden that we are putting the American people under and in when it comes to this inflationary pressure we see.”

Reed said at issue are the energy policies adopted by President Joe Biden including cutting off U.S. domestic supplies, the end of drilling for oil on Federal and public lands, and stopping the Keystone Pipeline project along with other pipeline infrastructure projects, “Oil is a world commodity. And what you take what was the world’s largest potential producer of oil and natural gas in a direction where you want to cut off that supply and that supply development it sends a signal to the market. The market is responding with the gas prices and utility costs that you see.”

Reed doesn’t see removing the gas tax or gasoline stimulus checks to citizens as a solution to bringing down gas prices, “We want to develop U.S. domestic market sources of oil and natural gas. We want to do it responsibly. And we also want to work together to have that long-term strategy of transition from fossil fuel to our alternatives and renewables that just aren’t ready for prime time yet. You cannot run the country on wind and solar today. That’s just the hard reality of the facts and the science that we find ourselves in.”

Reed said the market will solve the situation if allowed.