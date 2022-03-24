Reed Supports Proposal to Replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Congressman Tom Reed is supporting a bipartisan proposal to reestablish and replenish a Restaurant Revitalization Fund to the tune of $60 billion.

Reed, in his weekly media call, said the fund, established under COVID relief, will go directly to restaurants who are still struggling, “They’ve come through COVID and the lights are turned back on, having difficulty obtaining a workforce, difficulty in getting supplies, and were potentially disqualified during the first funding for being late or not just being aware of the resources that are out there.”

Reed said over 300 representatives have signed onto the proposal which will be part of a larger COVID relief package. He said the negotiations are ongoing for that package.