Reg Lenna Memory Cafe To Feature Clay Craft On Nov. 10

The Reg Lenna’s Memory Cafe will feature a clay craft for the month of November.

The cafe on Tuesday, November 10 will be led by Sarah Brown-Millspaw, who is a self taught artist. Sarah resides on a small farm outside of Westfield where she spends her days painting, gardening, and planting over 600 trees to restore the balance of nature on her 8 acres of former pastured farm land.

She is passionate about nature, animals, and the joys of childhood. These themes often surface in her work. In recent years, Sarah has been illustrating children’s books and turning her watercolor paintings into surface patterns for fabric designs which has become an integral part of her creative process.

Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café, payable by cash, check, etc.

Memory Cafés are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. in the 3rd floor Media Arts Studio at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. Enter the building through the Reg Lenna awning entrance (108 E. 3rd St.) next to Art Cloth+Craft. Elevator accessible.

Those who are interested in participating are asked to register by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by the Friday before the event.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.