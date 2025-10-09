Reg Lenna Memory Cafe Will Feature Watercolors On Oct. 14

Watercolors will be featured at the next Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

The free event takes place at noon on Tuesday, October 14.

Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a FREE respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends. Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Sarah Brown-Millspaw will bring an assortment of fall themed flowers, pumpkins, and more to use as props to paint watercolors. All supplies are provided and all skill levels are welcome.

Born in a log cabin in rural Pennsylvania, self taught artist, Sarah has been fascinated by nature and art since day one. She now resides on a small farm outside of Westfield where she spends her days painting, gardening, and planting over 600 trees to restore the balance of nature on her eight acres of former pastured farm land.

Passionate about nature, animals, and the joys of childhood, these themes often surface in her work. In recent years, illustrating children’s books and turning her watercolor paintings into surface patterns for fabric designs has become an integral part of her creative process.

Patrons are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling the Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café, payable by cash, check and credit card. Enter the building through the Reg Lenna awning entrance (108 E. 3rd St.) next to Art Cloth+Craft. The Media Arts Studio is elevator-accessible.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.