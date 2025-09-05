Reg Lenna’s Memory Cafe To Feature Floral Arranging On Sept. 9

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts’ Memory Cafe will feature floral arranging on Tuesday, September 9.

Wild Blossom Hollow‘s Christy Muck will provide instructions on creating a magical arrangement using flowers that are grown at Wild Blossom Hollow. Supplies will be provided to participants as well as a chance to ask Muck flower and garden questions.

The free event takes place at noon in the Media Arts Studio, located on the third floor of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The Memory Café is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends. Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments and sandwiches will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Patrons are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café, payable by cash, check and credit card. Enter the building through the Reg Lenna awning entrance (108 E. 3rd St.) next to Art Cloth+Craft. The Media Arts Studio is elevator-accessible.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.