Reg Memory Cafe To Feature Textile Craft With Deb Eck

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will feature textile crafts with Deb Eck on August 12.

The Memory Cafe is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Participants will use a technique that is traditional in many cultures, using mud as a resist for dyeing with indigo. There will be the option of using stencils for painting their own design on a bandana before dyeing it in the indigo vat.

Deb Eck is an artist and teaching artist who specializes in textile arts. She is the Program Director of Pearl City Clay House.

Memory Cafés are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. in the third floor Media Arts Studio at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. Those who wish to participate are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by the Friday before the event.