The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will present “Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas” on stage this Friday.

The live show starts at 7:30 p.m and features traditional Irish musicians and dancers. It is a re-creation of a night before Christmas in the West of Ireland in the 1940s.

Tickets are available for sale at reglenna.com and by phone at 716-484-7070. They also can be obtained in person through the Reg box office on Friday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.