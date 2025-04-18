Registration Extended For Developer’s Forum in Jamestown

Registration for the Jamestown Developers’ Forum set for April 30 has been extended to April 21.

The City of Jamestown, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities and the Gebbie Foundation are hosting the event, which is themed “Constructing Hope, Inspiring Growth.”

It will start at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 30 at Wicked Warren’s located at 119 West Third Street in downtown Jamestown.

The day will feature a series of speakers outlining available resources for developers looking to revitalize historic buildings for adaptive reuse opportunities or for commercial developers seeking sites for residential housing. Staff from Empire State Development (ESD), New York’s Department of State and the Homes and Community Renewal Office (HCR) will be on hand during the morning session. City of Jamestown and Chautauqua County officials will also attend, along with BPU and Gebbie Foundation staff.

Attendees will have the option to walk or ride a trolley around downtown Jamestown and the surrounding neighborhoods in the afternoon, followed by a recap and networking event to conclude the day. The tours will highlight buildings currently available for sale and properties or lots where new housing could be developed.

The forum is offered free of charge to attract a diverse range of development and real estate investors who have a proven track record of revitalizing historic structures and neighborhoods in other communities.

Online registration is still available through April 21st at https://jamestowndevforum.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto at 716-661-1686.