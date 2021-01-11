Registration for County Chamber Annual Meeting Now Underway, Lt. Governor is Featured Keynote Speaker

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier will hold a joint Annual Meeting on Friday, January 22 and featuring Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul as keynote speaker.

The Chamber will also present its Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award, named in memory of the first President of the County Chamber of Commerce who worked diligently to bring multiple organizations together. Representatives for both Boards of Directors will also be elected.

This event marks the 20th anniversary of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the 120th anniversary of the Manufactures Association of the Southern Tier.

This joint Annual Meeting will be held online via Zoom at noon, January 22. You may register any time at ChamberRSVP.org.