Registration Open for Retool WNY Climate Technology Conference

Registration for the Retool WNY: Climate Technology Manufacturing Conference is now open.

The conference will be held October 17 through 19 at the Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown.

It will feature keynote speakers and panelists on a wide variety of climate technology manufacturing topics, including representatives from companies that have successfully navigated this market through new ventures or collaborations with larger manufacturers to address supply chain needs. This premier event will be preceded by a series of webinars that will target specific resource opportunities at the state and federal levels in the climate technology sector.

The conference is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), through a multi-year grant to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, approved in 2019, sets aggressive targets for decarbonization and reduction of greenhouse gases by 2050 with ambitious clean energy goals, including 100% zero-emissions electricity by 2040. The conference will focus on the wide variety of opportunities that are available to manufacturers and suppliers in the Western Southern Tier for access to climate technology experts, innovators and investors who believe that the region can be a successful contributor in this emerging sector.

The conference link to register is: www.jamestownbpu.com/350/Business-Development.