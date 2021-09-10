Remembrance Ceremony for 20th Anniversary of 9-11 To Be Held in Mayville

The local American Legion and Chautauqua County Veterans Council will hold a ceremony in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 terrorists attacks at noon tomorrow in Mayville. It will be held in front of the Chautauqua County Courthouse on 1 North Erie Street.

The program will honor and remember the almost 3,000 Americans who were killed on September 11, 2001 when members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes and crashed them in the World Trade Center in New York City, the pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and a field in Western Pennsylvania.

The program will feature a few words from local dignitaries. For more information, contact (716) 488-9861.