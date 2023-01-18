WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Rep. Langworthy Appointed to House Agriculture Committee

Nick Langworthy

Congressman Nick Langworthy has been appointed to the House Agriculture Committee.

Langworthy issued a statement saying he was honored to be selected to serve on the committee.

He added, “Western New York and the Southern Tier have a rich agriculture history from small family farms getting passed down from generation to generation to an up-and-coming agritourism destination. However, family farms have struggled as a result of policy changes from people who do not understand the agriculture industry. I will be a tireless fighter to protect their livelihood when the Farm Bill is up for negotiation and deliver results they need to thrive.”

