Rep. Langworthy Appointed to House Oversight Committee

Representative Nick Langworthy has been appointed to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The committee states its mission is to to ensure the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the federal government and all its agencies.

Langworthy said the committee has broad jurisdiction over all elements of the federal government, “We deserve answers. And we’re going to go out and find some truth for the American people on our withdrawal from Afghanistan, our energy crisis, there’s a lot of things about the President’s family and how they’ve made their money; and what sort of international compromise might be on the table there.”

Langworthy joins other new committee members Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Paul Gosar.