Rep. Reed Believes Abortion Issue Should Be Handled at Federal Level

Congressman Tom Reed says whether Roe v. Wade is overturned or not, the issue of abortion needs to be resolved through the legislative process.

Reed, in his weekly media call, said in his opinion the judges who originally ruled on Roe v. Wade were “over their skis” in terms of doing legislative work through the judicial body of the U.S. Supreme Court.

He said if the issue of abortion isn’t handled at the federal level that it will be at the state level, but will likely be a tremendous amount of division in that case, “And maybe there’s some common ground that we can start healing the nation overall if we start, like I said on those issues such as education and birth control etc.; and then start bringing people together. Cause it’s going to take us having to work together to solve this at a Federal level from a legislative perspective.”

He said while he is against abortion, he does support exceptions such as cases of rape, incest, or the life of a mother, “We do not want unwanted pregnancies. We want to make sure women have access to healthcare, to have access to birth control and other matters to allow them to prevent as many unwanted pregnancies as possible. And that’s why I’m talking about education, things like that, as those tools.”

Reed said he supports Chief Justice John Roberts‘ investigation into the leak of Judge Samuel Alito‘s memo on Roe v. Wade. And while he’s concerned about the injection of politics into the Supreme Court process, he believes the justices are “astute students of law” and they will be professional and objective.