Rep. Sempolinski Celebrating 21st Century Assistive Technology Act Passing House

Congressman Joe Sempolinski is celebrating the passing of the 21st Century Assistive Technology Act in the House of Representatives.

Sempolinski was the primary Republican sponsor of the bill and worked with Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier to secure 350 bipartisan votes. The bill still needs to be passed in the U.S. Senate.

Sempolinski said it helps promote awareness of critical assistive technology devices and services while improving access to life changing technology for those living with disabilities, “It could be a walker, a wheelchair, a communication device, a children’s toy or game as a learning aide. And getting this technology into the hands of those who need it in the disability community changes lives. It makes people who might not otherwise be able to be employed, employed. It makes people who might not be able to be independent, independent.

Sempolinski added that passing the bill is one of his proudest achievements while in Congress given that helping people with disabilities has been a focus of his tenure.