Rep. Tom Reed Announces Resignation, Effective Immediately

Congressman Tom Reed has announced his resignation, effective immediately.

Reed made a statement on the House of Representatives floor Tuesday, saying, “After almost 12 years in Congress, today is my last day. It has been an honor to serve with you all from both parties. I love this institution as it still exemplifies what is best about our government, we are the People’s house. While I am proud that we put people before politics, there is much more to do. I am leaving to continue that work and hope to have a greater impact on our Country.”

Reed is taking a lobbying job at Prime Policy Group.

Under a state law that was enacted in 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul is now obligated to call special elections whenever a member of Congress leaves office before July 1 in an election year. She have 10 days to issue a proclamation calling a contest to be held 70 to 80 days later.

If Hochul receives formal notification of Reed’s departure on Wednesday, that would place the date for a special for his seat somewhere between July 20 and August 8. New York is currently slated to hold some of its primaries on June 28, and others – including those for 26 the yet-to-redrawn congressional seats — on August 23.

State Senator George Borrello confirmed he is exploring options on whether to run for the special election. Borrello was just one 25 Republican legislators in the nation just named part of the “2022 Class of Emerging Leaders” by the United States GOPAC.

Reed’s former staffer, Joe Sempolinski of Canisteo, has already put his name forward as a candidate for the special election.

Sempolinski is the current Chairman of the Steuben County Republican Committee. He also currently lives in the district unlike Representative Claudia Tenney who has submitted petitions to run for the Congressional seat. She currently lives in Utica. The Buffalo News reports Tenney and her aides have not commented about whether she would want to run in the special election in the 23rd district.