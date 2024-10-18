Resa Rosen-Murray Receives NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs’ Code of Conduct Award

The Resource Center has announced that Resa Rosen-Murray has been selected as a recipient of the NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs’ Code of Conduct Award for 2024.

Those honored with a Code of Conduct Award embody the Justice Center’s founding principles and ethical standards outlined in the Code of Conduct for Custodians of People with Special Needs.

As stated in the code, signed by all staff under Justice Center jurisdiction, award recipients have upheld their commitment to helping help people “live self-directed meaningful lives in their communities, free from abuse and neglect, and protected from harm.”

Awards are compiled by the NYS Justice Center each year. Winners are selected by the Justice Center’s Advisory Council – a group that provides guidance to the Justice Center in the development of policies, programs, and regulations. The council consists of service providers, people who have or are currently receiving services, their family members, and advocates.

Rosen-Murray has worked for The Resource Center for 44 years, supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in TRC’s homes and day programs. Half of her career has been spent at TRC’s Senior Adult Day Habilitation Program in Jamestown, where she is a Direct Support Professional Lead.

The Justice Center received more than 100 nominations for this year’s program. Five winners were selected from more than two dozen finalists.