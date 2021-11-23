Resident Encouraged to Shop Local for ‘Small Business Saturday’

Residents are encouraged to keep their dollars local this holiday season with Small Business Saturday taking place this Saturday, November 27th.

Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Heitzenrater said shopping locally is an investment in your community, “The parallel people always make online like it’s investing in your neighbor’s little league team, right, or things like that. So, when you shop small it’s really helping drive more than half of your dollar when you shop in a small local business is reinvested in the community whether that’s through wages of other local employees that they may have or like I said those other community-minded contributions.”

Heitzenrater said the Chamber is again running the “Shop Local CHQ” gift card program which can be used at 140 small businesses throughout Chautauqua County, “Those cards can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce. We do have information and the order form on our website. And we personally fulfill those so when you order the card we’ll load those in any amount between $5 and $500.”

The Chamber also will again feature an online option to shop local with the shoplocalchq.com marketplace which features products from around Chautauqua County.