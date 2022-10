Residents in the City of Jamestown can now sign up for its new alert system.

Households will receive a postcard soon explaining how to sign up for alerts that can be sent by text message, email, or voice.

Residents can choose which kind of alerts to receive, selecting from public safety, road closures, utility service alerts, and more.

You can sign up by visiting jamestownny.gov/alerts or sign up via text by texting ‘Subscribe’ to (716) 333-8617.