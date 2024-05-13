Residents Encouraged To Use Alternate Modes of Transportation For Active Transportation Week

Chautauqua County residents are being encouraged to find alternate modes of transportation this week as part of the county’s first annual Active Transportation Week.

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development, in collaboration with the Department of Health and CHQ Transit, announced the week will be held May 13 through May 17.

Local residents are being encouraged to utilize the county’s public transportation system – CHQ Transit – or simply use an alternative mode of transportation other than their personal motor vehicle.

Friday, May 17 will also focus on riding a bike to work. This will be followed up by two family-friendly Group Bicycle Rides in Jamestown and Dunkirk. Participants can jump on to ride with friends, coworkers, and family.

The local effort is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing single-rider vehicle trips, slashing CO2 emissions, and fostering a vibrant, interconnected community.

Information on bus schedules and prices can be found online at chqgov.com/carts/CHQTransit. Interested residents can also call CHQ Transit at 1-800-388-6534 to talk to a live person who will help plan the best route. Anyone interested in participating in Active Transportation Week can register at chqgov.com/events. Registration is not required, but will help with planning for subsequent years.